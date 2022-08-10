A few days remain to enjoy the swimming pool at Ryerson Station State Park.

The pool will remain open daily, weather permitting from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through Monday, Aug. 15. But those who’d still like to cool off have a number of days to take advantage of the spray park, which will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Aug. 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27 and 28, and Sept. 3 and 4.

