Ryerson Station State Park’s swimming pool will not open for the 2021 season, park officials announced Friday.
Numerous construction delays related to manufactured equipment prompted the decision to remain closed through the remainder of the summer season.
Contractors are working to complete final construction items, while pool testing and staff trainings will occur over the next several weeks to prepare for operations of the pool next year.
The pool has been undergoing renovations the past two years as part of the “Revisioning Ryerson” project to remake the state park in western Greene County. The project will include a slide, spray park and “zero entry” pool that gradually slopes into the water. The project was supposed to be completed in June 2020, but remained closed last year as construction has continued longer than expected.
The park’s staff plans to continue to recruiting lifeguards and adjust standard operating procedures to prepare for the grand opening now set for Memorial Day. Interested lifeguard candidates are asked to contact the park office for more information on how to apply.
For more information, call the park office at 724-428-4254.