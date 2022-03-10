Runaway Truck

Submitted photo

The Washington County Courthouse narrowly avoided serious damage Tuesday morning when a runaway box trucked rolled down West Beau Street and into a sandstone barrier protecting the building. No one was injured when the parked vehicle rolled away and smashed into a planter on the sidewalk and then hit the barrier, which had minor damage from the impact. Washington police did not return a phone message seeking more information on the incident or whether the truck’s driver would be cited.

The Washington County Courthouse narrowly avoided serious damage Tuesday morning when a runaway box trucked rolled down West Beau Street and into a sandstone barrier protecting the building. No one was injured when the parked vehicle rolled away and smashed into a planter on the sidewalk and then hit the barrier, which had minor damage from the impact. Washington police did not return a phone message seeking more information on the incident or whether the truck’s driver would be cited.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In