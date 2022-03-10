The Washington County Courthouse narrowly avoided serious damage Tuesday morning when a runaway box trucked rolled down West Beau Street and into a sandstone barrier protecting the building. No one was injured when the parked vehicle rolled away and smashed into a planter on the sidewalk and then hit the barrier, which had minor damage from the impact. Washington police did not return a phone message seeking more information on the incident or whether the truck’s driver would be cited.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19