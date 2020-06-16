Although the Washington County courthouse is now open to the public, Register of Wills James Roman said his office is continuing to offer marriage license applications via videoconferencing on Zoom because of its convenience.
Applying for a marriage license had previously been solely an in-person procedure.
“We were doing marriage license applications for most of Southwestern Pennsylvania at the time,” he said. “During April and May, about 200 couples took advantage of the process,” which was handled by appointment and required advance payment of the $40 marriage license fee and $1 for postage.
A check for the full amount should be made payable to “Register of Wills.”
The couple must provide the names of both people getting married and a phone number.
When the register of wills office receives the names, phone number and check, the office will call to make a video conference appointment.
The register of wills office also needs to validate the identity of each member of the couple before the scheduled appointment, so participants will be asked to provide identities by e-mailing pictures of photo identification to wcc.registerofwills@washingtoncourts.us.
Appointments, which will require advance notice of at least 24 hours, will be booked on a first-come, first-serve basis.
An email will be sent with a link for video conference via the downloadable Zoom app for the scheduled appointment time.
Couples are asked to log in to the video link 10 minutes before the scheduled appointment to allow time for potential downloading or possible delays. Both applicants for a marriage application must be present at the same time for the video conference. All appointment requests should be mailed to Register of Wills, 1 S. Main St., Suite 1002, Washington, PA 15301.
Marriage licenses from any Pennsylvania county can be used throughout the state for 60 days from the date they are issued.
Anyone who has questions about the process can call the Register of Wills office at 724-228-6775.