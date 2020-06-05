Lane restrictions will be in place for two months this summer on State Route 50 between State Route 978 and State Route 1001 (Reissing Road) in Washington and Allegheny counties, according to a Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission news release.
Single-lane closures in both directions will be in effect from June 8 until Aug. 7, weather permitting, the release said.
Crews will be completing the intersection of State Route 50 with the Southern Beltway, installing traffic signals and other related construction work of the new connector road at South Fayette Way, the release said.