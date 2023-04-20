news2.JPG

Work will continue on the Route 50 bridge over Chartiers Creek in Bridgeville this weekend, which means drivers who travel in the area will have to seek alternate routes.

The bridge, located between Millers Run Road and Chartiers Street, will close starting at 9 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m Monday. Crews will continue structure replacement work with the demolition and replacement of one half of the bridge.

