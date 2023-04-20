Work will continue on the Route 50 bridge over Chartiers Creek in Bridgeville this weekend, which means drivers who travel in the area will have to seek alternate routes.
The bridge, located between Millers Run Road and Chartiers Street, will close starting at 9 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m Monday. Crews will continue structure replacement work with the demolition and replacement of one half of the bridge.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has posted the following detours:
West side of the bridge (South Fayette side): Take Millers Run Road westbound; take the ramp to northbound I-79; from northbound I-79, take the Heidelberg/Collier (Exit 55) off-ramp; follow to Route 50.
East of the bridge: Follow Route 50 eastbound; turn left onto the ramp toward I-79 Erie/Washington; take the I-79 South ramp toward Washington; from southbound I-79, take the Route 50 Bridgeville (Exit 54) off-ramp; turn right onto Route 50 (Millers Run Road); follow to Washington Pike (Route 50).
Local police will be at various intersections between Millers Run Road in South Fayette Township and the I-79 ramp in Collier Township.
Also, Chartiers Street between Route 50 and Dewey Avenue and Church Street will close to traffic starting at 6 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Monday. Chartiers Street traffic will be detoured via Route 50, Station Street, Dewey Avenue and Bank Street. Church Street traffic will be detoured via Station Street and Chess Street.
The sidewalks on the bridge will close to pedestrian traffic during bridge work. A temporary pedestrian shuttle will provide service Friday through Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. The pedestrian stops will be at the intersection of Route 50 and James Street in Bridgeville and the intersection of Route 50 and Millers Run Road. Pickup times at the designated shuttle stops will not exceed 30-minute cycles.
The bridge over Chartiers Creek is being widened as part of a $10.7 million project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.