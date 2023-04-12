Road work

The frequently knotty traffic around Millers Run Road and Route 50 at the entrance to Bridgeville is bound to get even knottier starting Thursday.

That’s when the Route 50 bridge over Chartiers Creek will be closing so one half of the span can be demolished and replaced. Bridgeville police chief Chad King in a Facebook post said “the festivities” will begin Thursday at 7 a.m., when traffic signals will be removed from the intersection of Route 50 and Chartiers and Church streets. Lane restrictions on the bridge will begin at 6 p.m., and the bridge will close at 9 p.m.

Tags

Staff Writer

Brad Hundt came to the Observer-Reporter in 1998 after stints at newspapers in Georgia and Michigan. He serves as editorial page editor, and has covered the arts and entertainment and worked as a municipal beat reporter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In