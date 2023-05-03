A section of Route 18 from Burgettstown to Hickory in Mount Pleasant Township will be closed starting May 9, lasting until late May, weather and operational dependent.
Route 18 will close where it intersects Route 50 in Hickory to allow crews to reconstruct concrete at the intersection. A posted detour will be in place utilizing Route 18, Route 22, Route 980 and Route 50.
