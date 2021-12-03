A new roundabout will be built at the Arnold City interchange with Interstate 70, according to the project plans released by the state Department of Transportation.
PennDOT posted a nearly 10-minute video on its I-70 construction project website Wednesday that shows the scope of the work to modernize the highway and interchange at Exit 44 in Rostraver Township.
A 1.9-mile section of the interstate near the exit will be widened, and two overpasses in the area will be demolished and rebuilt to allow for the upgrades.
But the biggest change is the roundabout that will be built on Finley Road on the southern side of the interchange for eastbound traffic to have more room when entering or exiting the highway. The roundabout will also take traffic over a newly built overpass that connects to Indian Hill Road on the northern side of the interstate. Longer ramps will be built for westbound traffic that is entering and exiting the interstate.
Construction is expected to begin in early 2023 and be completed by 2025. The total cost of the construction project is still not known.
The interstate will remain open to traffic during construction, although some lane closures may be needed during demolition of the overpasses at the Arnold City exit and the Crawford Lane bridge.
The virtual display can be viewed from now until Dec. 17 on PennDOT’s I-70 construction project website at www.i-70projects.com. Those who cannot go online to view the project’s detail can visit the Rostraver Township Municipal Building at 201 Municipal Drive, during normal business hours to review the information.
The display is designed to provide updated details of the improvements to the interchange, along with construction schedule and environmental studies. The website also allows people to add their information to PennDOT’s contact list and offer feedback on the project.