Attorneys representing litigants in Cecil Township’s attempt to abate nighttime construction noise along the Southern Beltway discussed the case via conference call with a judge on Thursday.
The Turnpike Commission will be dismissed from the case, President Judge Katherine B. Emery indicated.
The work in question is actually being performed by a contractor, Walsh Construction Co.
An attorney for the Turnpike Commission argued that the proper venue for the case is Commonwealth Court.
Attorney Gretchen Moore, representing Cecil Township, argued that jurisdiction lies with Common Pleas Court because the issue revolves around the local noise ordinance. Residents of the nearby Cherrybrook neighborhood near Interstate 79 also object to the glare of lights illuminating nightly construction work.
“We’re only seeking relief from stopping Walsh what they’re doing,” Moore said.
Barring any appeal of Emery’s decision, she has scheduled the next hearing for Tuesday.