Washington residents can now recycle glass, rather than tossing it in the trash. Volunteers from the Washington Rotary Club will supervise the collection of empty bottles and jars Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Log Cabin Drive entrance to the Washington Park recycling center.
Glass may also be recycled Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. But for those unable to get to the park during the week, Rotarians will be on hand the first and third Saturday mornings of each month to assist residents and also to collect clean plastic caps and lids for recycling.
