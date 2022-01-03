Police have charged a suspect in the case of a Rostraver Township woman’s homicide over the weekend.
Late Sunday afternoon, Rostraver Township Police, with the assistance of the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau, arrested and charged Anthony Hairston, 25, with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Holly Vadella, 59, of Rostraver Township.
Vadella was found along Rostraver Road near Virginia Drive at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Westmoreland County coroner. She had suffered a gunshot wound.
According to the police report, Vadella was driving home from her mother’s house early New Year’s Day when Hairston began tailing Vadella’s vehicle along Rostraver Road.
Hairston sped up and passed Vadella, shooting two rounds into her vehicle, the police report stated. Vadella was struck by one round.
Vadella was declared dead at the scene at 3:09 a.m. by Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone.
State police assisted in the arrest of Hairston, who is also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Ferguson Funeral Home of Belle Vernon.