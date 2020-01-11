ROSTRAVER – The former wife of lumber giant Joe Hardy was allegedly assaulted by her live-in boyfriend early Thursday at a bar and restaurant she owns in Rostraver Township.
Debbie Hardy accused the suspect, Braxton Stedman, of pulling her from her stool to the floor at Sweeney’s Cafe & Pub about 12:30 a.m.
Stedman, 36, of 1 Debbie Lane, then grabbed her by the left wrist and dragged her outside of the business at 1713 Route 201, police allege in court documents.
He allegedly grabbed her by both wrists after she tried to push her way back into the bar and shoved her into a car and left, police stated in the affidavit.
Hardy told police Stedman took her to her house at 1 Debbie Lane where he punched and kneed her while threatening to “beat her within nine inches of her life,” police noted in the affidavit.
She is a former wife of Eighty Four Lumber founder Joe Hardy.
Stedman is charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
He is free on $10,000 unsecured bond set by District Judge Charles Christner.