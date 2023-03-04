A representative of Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services appeared at Charleroi’s council meeting to remind residents that the agency is the provider of ambulance service in the borough.
Robert Stark, education/outreach coordinator, said he wanted to clear up confusion stemming from last year’s change in providers.
Effective June 28, 2022, Rostraver West Newton took over as the borough’s EMS provider, but agreed to honor paid subscriptions to the prior provider, Mon Valley EMS. The grace period ended Wednesday.
Councilman Larry Celaschi said Mon Valley EMS is currently running a subscription drive, which he said is confusing people.
Stark encouraged residents to purchase the subscription with Rostraver West Newton EMS.
“You either have our subscription or you have no coverage,” Stark said. “We are the sole provider. We’re not here to put any service down. I just want people to be aware so they don’t have to fight to get their money back or have to pay twice.”
Council suggested that Borough Administrator Matt Staniszewski send a letter to Mon Valley EMS asking the service to stop sending subscription notices to Charleroi residents, fully disclose each subscription paid for by a Charleroi resident and for those people to be reimbursed and have Solicitor Sean Logue send a cease and desist letter.
Karen Newman, Mon Valley EMS chief, said this is not the typical subscription drive where 3,000 to 3,500 subscriptions are sent out. She said only 505 were sent out this year.
“They weren’t sent out to every resident,” Newman said Friday. “I only sent out to my longtime subscribers because they have been calling and asking (for them). Never did I say, you have to be our subscriber.”
(0) comments
