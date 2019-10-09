ROSTRAVER - A Rostraver Township woman was killed Wednesday when her car collided with a tri-axle truck on Route 51 north in Rostraver Township.
Anna Mae Selembo, 86, died in the accident that occurred at Gallitin Road and Route 51 about 10:45 a.m., said a spokesman for Westmoreland County Coroner Ken Bacha.
Rostraver police said Selembo attempted to cross Route 51 while traveling north on Gallitin after having stopped at a stop sign at the intersection.
She pulled out in front of the truck owned by Fleming Trucking and traveling north in the right lane of Route 51, police said. The truck driver, Roy Waggoner, 61, of Monongahela, was not injured, police said.
Her car was struck broadside. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The crash closed the northbound lanes of Route 51 for several hours.
Selembo was the second person killed in a crash on that section of Route 51 in the past month.
Donald James Schultz, 32, of Marston St., Washington Township, Fayette County, died Sept. 12 when his pickup truck struck the rear of a refuse hauling truck.