ROSTRAVER – Rostraver Township commissioners have banned vaping from all local parks.
The township took the action because teenagers are now more likely to vape rather than smoke a cigarette, said Tamira M. Spedaliere, Rostraver’s planner.
“We wanted to be proactive,” Spedaliere said.
The township parks have been tobacco free since 2015, she said.
The commissioners also learned one in five high school students are vaping, according to the township resolution on the ban.
The township parks are Clair Manor ballfield, Fellsburg Park, Pricedale playground, Van Meter ballfield, Webster ballfield, and the DiVirgilio Sports Complex. New decals or signs will be installed this spring.
Violators of the new rules will be immediately ejected from the parks.