State police called in their special emergency response team to arrest a Rostraver Township man Wednesday.
Joseph Jonathan Krosoff, 32, faces felony charges of theft by unlawful taking, carrying a firearm without a license and robbery. He also faces misdemeanors for terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
According to the criminal complaint, Krosoff had been sending text messages to his father, also named Joseph Krosoff, asking for a gun so he could "take out" his mother.
Shortly before 1 p.m. the younger Krosoff went to his father's house in the 20 block of Columbus Street, Belle Vernon, and stole a firearm. Police said that Krosoff assaulted his father, putting him in a headlock and striking him in the face multiple times.
According to the complaint, the younger Krosoff returned to his home at 209 Frederick St. in Rostraver and refused to come outside when police arrived. State police surrounded the home until shortly before 8 p.m. when he surrendered.
Joseph Jonathan Krosoff was arraigned Wednesday night before District Judge Daniel Shimshock, who sent him to the Fayette County jail on $50,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 11.
