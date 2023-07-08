Rostraver Township police said Friday afternoon that the shooting of a 4-year-old was accidental, and the child remains hospitalized.
According to Rostraver Township Police Chief John Christner, the gun’s discharge “appears to be accidental.”
Police and Westmoreland County detectives are continuing the investigation and did not say who fired the weapon.
The child underwent surgery at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh after he was found at a home in the 100 block of Gaudio Drive at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday and flown by helicopter to the hospital.
No additional details on the child’s condition were provided.
Staff writer
