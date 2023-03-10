The Belle Vernon Walmart was evacuated Thursday afternoon after the store received a bomb threat.
Rostraver Township Police said store management received the threat that they perceived to be credible shortly after 2 p.m. over internal communication devices. The store was evacuated and additional emergency services were requested to respond.
Region 13, Allegheny County Police and Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department bomb dogs were deployed.
No injuries were reported, and no further evacuations were deemed necessary.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the investigation was continuing.
Rostraver Township Police were assisted by North Belle Vernon and Monessen police departments and Rostraver Central Volunteer Fire Department.
