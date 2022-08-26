Rostraver police are seeking assistance from the public after a man was found with a severe stab wound Thursday.
According to a news release issued by the department, at about 7:13 a.m. Thursday, the 36-year-old man was found “with a suspicious knife injury” in the parking lot of Tri-County Plaza.
