ALLENPORT – A Rostraver Township couple has been charged by state police with abandoning two dogs and three cats in a house last month in Allenport.
Police filed 15 counts of animal neglect and five of cruelty to animals against John William Volk, 22, and Jordan McKenna Johnson, 20, both of 134 Woodland Acres Lane, court records show.
One of the cats was found dead when police were sent June 8 to 1795 Main St. in Allenport. The other animals appeared to be in poor health and left without food or water in deplorable conditions, police stated in the affidavit.
The animals were taken by Pet Search, a volunteer animal rescue group in Washington, charging documents indicate.
The couple told police they thought a friend was taking care of the animals in their absence.
District Judge Eric Glenn Porter issued the charges Monday via summons.