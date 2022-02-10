A Rostraver Township man is in jail after being accused of sending photos and videos of himself to a teenage girl.
Brandon Michael Griest, 36, of 45 Mathews Road, faces several felonies of corruption of minors, dissemination of explicit sexual material to a minor, unlawful contact with a minor and three misdemeanors of indecent exposure.
According to court documents, between Dec. 30 and 31, Griest sent pictures in which he exposed himself to the juvenile through Facebook Messenger. He also is accused of sending a video of himself engaging in a sexual act.
The teen was at her New Eagle home with two friends, also juveniles. All three viewed the pictures and videos.
Monongahela police searched Griest’s home and found his bedroom matched the room in the video.
District Judge Mark Wilson arraigned Griest on the charges Tuesday afternoon. Wilson sent him to Washington County jail on $100,000 bond.
Griest is due to appear before Wilson for a preliminary hearing at 9:45 a.m. March 2.