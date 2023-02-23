The Rostraver Ice Garden will now be known as cfsbank Event Center.
The name change was announced Wednesday by Black Bear Sports Group Inc., which recently acquired the Belle Vernon facility.
“The venue provides tremendous opportunity and enhancement to the quality of life in the Mon Valley community that we so proudly serve,” said John Gill, cfsbank president and CEO. “We admire what Black Bear Sports Group is doing to revitalize sports and entertainment facilities and are thrilled to be a part of the future of the cfsbank Event Center.”
The cfsbank Event Center is a multipurpose venue that includes a 2,500-seat arena, banquet center, meeting rooms, party rooms and a seven-acre outdoor area that hosts numerous events that are supported by a fully equipped restaurant, sports pub, concessions and catering kitchen.
It also is the home of The Mon Valley Youth Hockey Association and Foundry Adult Hockey, as well as the hockey home for PennWest California University and Ringgold, Elizabeth Forward and Thomas Jefferson high schools.
“We are proud to be working with a true community partner like cfsbank,” said Murray Gunty, Black Bear Sports Group founder and CEO. “We look forward to providing the Mon Valley with a diversified array of affordable family entertainment and quality programming for years to come.”
