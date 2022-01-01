As well as the smothering defense played by the W&J Presidents, they were the better offensive team, rushing for 114 yards.
Coach Earle “Greasy” Neale doubled as an outfielder with the Cincinnati Reds.
California’s Archie Nisbet punted 12 times, amassing 407 yards on those kicks.
W&J’s Herb Kopf was the first freshman to play in a Rose Bowl.
Teammate Hal Erickson became the only man to play in two Rose Bowls (1919 and 1922) with two teams (Great Lakes Navy and W&J) without losing.
The MVP of the 1919 Rose Bowl was future legendary NFL coach George Halas.
Stein and his brother Herb (a member of the Pitt football team) were selected to Walter Camp’s All-American team in 1921, the first brothers to be named All-Americans in the same year.