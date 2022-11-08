A Roscoe man died in a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County early Sunday.
Timothy L. Glover, 28, was traveling west on Route 31 in East Huntingdon Township shortly before 1 a.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle and drove off the roadway before crashing into a utility pole, road sign and several mailboxes, according to the Westmoreland County coroner’s office.
No one else was involved in the crash, which occurred near Zemba Lane. State police said Glover died at the scene.
The coroner determined Glover died of multiple blunt force injuries and ruled his death accidental.
