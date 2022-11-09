A Roscoe man who died in a motorcycle accident Sunday morning has been identified as a state trooper.
Timothy Glover, 28, was based at the Uniontown barracks, public information officer Kalee Barnhart confirmed Tuesday.
Barnhart declined further comment.
Glover crashed his motorcycle while traveling west on Route 31 in East Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County, shortly before 1 a.m., according to the Westmoreland County coroner’s office.
According to the coroner, Glover crashed into a utility pole, road sign and several mailboxes.
Police said Glover died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved. The coroner determined that Glover had died of multiple injuries and ruled his death an accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.