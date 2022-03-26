Keith Rosario, given a second chance at seeking leniency for an attempted murder, pointedly began his remarks Friday afternoon with, “This is not an admission of guilt.”
Unimpressed, Washington County Judge Valarie Costanzo resentenced Rosario to 25 to 50 years in a state correctional facility, in part due to his lack of remorse.
“(Rosario) hasn’t accepted any responsibility or remorse,” Costanzo said.
Rosario, 31, of Washington, had originally been sentenced to 35 to 90 years for the abduction and near execution of 32-year-old Marcus Stancik on Sept. 7, 2017. Rosario drove Stancik to Cove Road and took him to the shore of a former reservoir before forcing him to his knees and shooting him in the back of the head.
Rosario appealed his conviction to the Pennsylvania Superior Court. At a hearing in March 2021, the court denied his appeal on the evidence presented at his trial, but sent his case back to the Court of Common Pleas for resentencing due to changes in sentencing guidelines since his conviction.
Friday’s hearing began with Rosario expressing empathy toward “people involved” in the case and their families, but said the remorse he holds concerns his three children.
“I’m remorseful toward my children ... Leaving them without a father has changed me. I want to be a better man for my family,” Rosario said.
Rosario’s court-appointed attorney, John Egers, said Rosario has been productive in prison, achieving both his GED and electrician certification.
“He hasn’t been sitting waiting for his time to end,” Egers said.
Deputy District Attorney John Friedmann pointed out that when Rosario shot Stancik, he had been out of prison on parole for just four months following a conviction on a gun charge.
“The risk of recidivism is great,” Friedmann said.
Costanzo agreed with Friedmann’s arguments, calling Rosario “a great threat to society.”
Rosario is currently appealing two drug convictions to the Superior Court. If those stand, Costanzo said the sentence for the attempted murder will run consecutive to those charges.
Egers said following the hearing they had not decided whether or not to appeal the sentence.