A couple from Romania were arrested Saturday under suspicion they stole mail, including donations, from churches and a cemetery in Washington County.
Ionel Mihai, 35, and Adela Chiciu, 27, who are homeless, were sent by District Judge Joshua Kanalis to Washington County jail without bond in the case in North Strabane Township because they don’t have an address and are not U.S. citizens, court records show.
Mihai and Chiciu were also arraigned Tuesday afternoon by District Judge Jesse Pettit on similar accusations filed by Peters Township police.
North Strabane police accused the couple of stealing mail about 6:20 p.m. July 17 from All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 601 W. McMurray Road, charging documents state. The mail contained bank checks and cash totaling $3,660, which was deposited into the suspects’ personal checking account, according to court documents.
Peters Township police said crimes were also committed in that township between June 3 and Aug. 7 at Forest Lawn Gardens cemetery, Peace Lutheran Church, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and Westminster Presbyterian Church. Those cases resulted in the theft of $2,997.
Surveillance video at the churches and other tracking devices linked the van used in the crime to Chiciu, court documents show. The couple was staying at a hotel near Washington, police said.
They are facing charges of conspiracy, theft, forgery and access device fraud.