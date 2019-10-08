Rivendale Farms in Robinson Township, in partnership with the Pittsburgh chapter of Best Buddies, hosted 14 “Buddies” for an educational farm tour Saturday.
Best Buddies is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Saturday’s farm tour kicked off the organization’s Nov. 18 TasteBuds event at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, where Rivendale Farms Executive Chef Daniele Brenci will join other Pittsburgh chefs and pair up with a Buddy sous chef for an evening of cooking together. The goal of the weekend tour was to emphasize the importance of healthy eating and knowing where food comes from during a fun, hands-on experience learning the ins and outs of a working farm.
Christine Grady, general manager of Rivendale Farms, said, “We hope that seeing and experiencing a working farm, in person, will add another dimension to the TasteBuds event and underline the importance of local, fresh food. Following the journey from planting, harvesting and taking care our land and, in turn, the environment, through to seeing local produce prepared with their chef partners at the TasteBuds event, will make the plates they produce even more meaningful.”
The tour included visiting the cows that produce the dairy used in Rivendale Farms ice cream, and the greenhouse where they picked and tasted produce. The Buddy chefs had the opportunity to taste ginger leaves, touch and smell rosemary, and harvest and taste ground cherries.
For information on the TasteBuds event, visit https://www.bestbuddies.org/tastebudspgh/.