Air quality in Smith and Robinson townships in Washington County will be monitored as a result of a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.
Altogether, 132 grants totaling $53.4 million were given to communities and organizations. Robinson and Smith townships will be teaming up with the Environmental Health Project (EHP), a nonprofit public health organization, to monitor air quality in areas where there are Marcellus Shale gas operations.
For these grants, EHP will provide data analysis through its AirView app, a tool that provides access to real-time data analysis. It allows communities to interpret and communicate information collected by air quality monitors throughout the region.
Funding for the grants came from the American Rescue Plan of 2021 and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.