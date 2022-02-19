The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reported Friday afternoon that several state roads in Washington and Westmoreland counties were closed due to flooding, downed trees or utility lines that have fallen.
In Washington County, Route 481 in Fallowfield Township was closed at the intersection of Shannon Road due to a tree that had fallen across the road. There was no indication when the road would be reopened, according to Melissa Maczko, acting safety press officer for PennDOT Engineering District 12, which includes Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
Maczko said high winds that had buffeted the area on Wednesday and Thursday, along with heavy downpours on Thursday, made conditions ripe for downed trees and wires.
Roads closed in Westmoreland County included:
n Ross Mountain Park Road (Route 1007) between Lower Club Road in Fairfield Township and Shrum Hill Road in St. Clair Township, due to downed trees in wires.
n Bethel Church Road (Route 2033) in Unity Township between Route 982 and Solomon Temple Road, due to a downed utility.
n Two Mile Run Road (Route 2045) in Ligonier Township between Weller Road and Dickey Road, due to a downed tree in wires.
n Tyrol BL/Pricedale Road (Route 3003) from the on-ramp of I-70 West to the intersection of Sunny Avenue in Monessen because of downed trees in wires.
More information on road closures and conditions are available at www.511PA.com. Traffic alerts in Engineering District 12 are available at www.PennDOT.gov/District12.