The state Department of Transportation notified motorists of surface improvement work on Route 231 in East Finley Township.
Operations will begin on Monday, June 13 and are anticipated to continue through mid-July, weather and operational dependent. Motorists can expect single-lane, alternating traffic during daylight hours on Route 231 between Dusty Trail and Deer Trail roads.
Crews from Golden Eagle Construction will be performing milling and paving as part of a project that includes multiple routes throughout Washington County.