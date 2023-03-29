Road Work Ahead

The state Department of Transportation District 12 announced road closures beginning next week in Washington and Greene counties.

In Washington County, McGuffey Road will be closed between Bushko Lane and Walnut Valley Road in West Finley Township. Crews will demolish a bridge and replace it with a precast concrete box culvert with wing walls. Crews also will widen the approach roadway, as well as pave and replace guard rails.

