The state Department of Transportation District 12 announced road closures beginning next week in Washington and Greene counties.
In Washington County, McGuffey Road will be closed between Bushko Lane and Walnut Valley Road in West Finley Township. Crews will demolish a bridge and replace it with a precast concrete box culvert with wing walls. Crews also will widen the approach roadway, as well as pave and replace guard rails.
A posted detour will be in place directing motorists to use McGuffey Road, Old Brick Road and Beham Bridge Road.
In Greene County, Garner Run Road will be closed between Browns Creek Road and Hickory Lane in Washington Township. Crews will replace a bridge with a precast box culvert with wing walls. Crews also will widen the approach roadway, as well as pave and replace guard rails.
A posted detour will direct motorists to use Route 18, Garners Run Road and Water Dam Road.
Work on both projects is expected to begin Monday and continue until mid-June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.