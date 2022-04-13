The northbound lane of Route 18 in Washington between Wylie Avenue and the Interstate 70 eastbound ramps will be closed from now until July 18 as crews continue working on the Jefferson Avenue reconstruction project. A detour will lead motorists onto I-70 east toward the Murtland Avenue exit, where drivers will take the diverging diamond interchange back on to I-70 heading west to Jefferson Avenue to avoid the construction zone. Motorists heading south on Route 18 into Washington will not be affected by the closure, and drivers in both directions will still be able to access the I-70 eastbound ramps.
Detour ahead
Road closure set to begin on Jefferson Avenue in Washington
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 13
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 17
-
Apr 17
-
Apr 23