Green Valley Road in Washington Township, Greene County, will be closed to all through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, weather permitting, from the intersection of Route 221 to Porter Street Extension, for a major culvert replacement.
It is anticipated the road will remain closed for one week or until all necessary repairs have been completed.
Residents of Green Valley Road will have access to their road via Route 221 or Porter Street. They are asked to use the end of Green Valley closest to their homes.
Motorists are asked to use caution in the area due to construction equipment and associated workers.