Tours of the W.A. Young & Sons Foundry and Machine Shop have resumed, and for those who unable to attend in person, a virtual tour is taking place Wednesday.
The machine shop and foundry overlooking the Monongahela River in Rices Landing, Greene County, is a stop recently announced among the “Rivers of Steel” reopenings.
The Homestead-based organization is hosting guided tours at W.A. Young & Sons Sundays through October.
According to Rivers of Steel website, tours are limited to six people who must be masked and remain socially distant from each other.
The 7:30 p.m. Wednesday free virtual tour is open to a limited number of people. A brief video tour of the shop will be featured along with Zoom discussion with Rivers of Steel staff involved in its programming, preservation and restoration.
Built in 1900, the shop produced parts for steamboats, coal mines and railroads and supported local small businesses. When it closed in 1965, the building was locked and all of its tools and equipment were left in place.
This interactive program includes a tour of the blacksmith shop, pattern shop, hardware store and foundry, along with a demonstration of turn-of-the-last century technology. Rivers of Steel staff will discuss the history, preservation and restoration of this designated national landmark.
For more information, visit riversofsteel.com.