An orientation program will be conducted for incoming fifth-grade students, new students from other grade levels and their parents and guardians at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the new Ringgold Middle School at 2 Ram Drive, Monongahela (next door to Ringgold High School).
The program will introduce students and parents to specific school policies and procedures. There also will be an opportunity to tour the building and meet members of the administration and guidance office. Questions will be answered by school administrators.