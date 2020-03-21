The superintendent of Ringgold School District abruptly resigned Thursday in a social media post.
School board President William Stein Jr. said he was given a formal resignation Friday, effective immediately, from Megan Marie Van Fossan.
“There is not a lot I can tell you about it,” Stein said.
Van Fossan was given a five-year contract at Ringgold in April 2018 after working in McGuffey School District, where she was director of special services. Her decision to resign on social media came a day after the school board gave additional control of employees to business manager Randy Skrinjorich at a meeting Wednesday.
Van Fossan said she decided to leave to take a job that involves working closely with students and families. She said she couldn’t yet make public where she will be working.
“I’m very excited,” she said.
Stein said Skrinjorich’s duties were expanded in response to the coronavirus pandemic that closed all Pennsylvania schools.
He said Skrinjorich was given new duties over concerns about absences as the district works to develop a program to offer students distance learning during the closure.
The board likely will call a special virtual meeting to follow guidelines to stay home and accept Van Fossan’s resignation under the terms of her contract.