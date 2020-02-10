Ringgold School District closed again Monday because of additional threats of violence.
The district closed Friday because of threats received by the state's Safe2Say Something program. The district posted on its website that administrators and police were alerted to the additional threats over the weekend.
"Providing a safe and secure learning environment is the top priority of the Ringgold School District, and we take these incidents very seriously," the district stated.
The district said that Monday will be a flexible instruction day.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education's website, schools are able to develop a flexible instructional day program so they can meet their 180 day requirement when circumstances result in school closing.
Carroll Township police, along with officers in Monongahela and Donora, investigated six Ringgold Middle School students Friday, but no immediate arrests were made.
"As our investigation continues, we will determine any ongoing credibility of threats and follow the recommendations of the Ringgold School Police and local municipal agencies, in accordance with Ringgold School District policy," the district stated on its website.