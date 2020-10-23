NEW EAGLE – Ringgold School Board named its former finance director Wednesday to the position of superintendent, a role he has held on an acting basis since March.
The board credited Randall Skrinjorich with leading the district from deficit spending to having a surplus after he was hired as business manager in 2004.
“He really is responsible for keeping Ringgold in the black,” board President William Stein said Thursday.
Skrinjorich was given a five-year contract with a salary of $160,000 in his first year, Stein said. The contract begins Dec. 1.
“We intend to support him,” Stein said. “He’s qualified. This is a guy who we have known for 16 years.”
The board is expected to name a new business manager in December.
Skrinjorich also served as acting superintendent following the 2018 death of Karen Polkabla.
Skrinjorich has led the district during significant improvements to buildings and grounds, including major renovations to two elementary schools. He also played a leadership role in the construction of a $38 million middle school.