A Ringgold High School teacher is accused of assaulting her 16-year-old daughter in her classroom.
Carroll Township police charged Rachel Leigh Roberts, 43, of 317 Lenawee Avenue, Monessen, with a misdemeanor of simple assault and a summary offense of criminal mischief.
According to police, the assault occurred about 3:20 p.m. Nov. 23, when the teen went to Roberts' classroom and the two began to argue. Roberts hit the girl, shoved her to the ground and stood on her stomach, according to the criminal complaint.
The student ran to a bathroom and locked herself in a stall, court documents state. Roberts followed and began kicking the stall door, damaging it, police said.
The girl told police she had abdominal pain but did not seek medical treatment.
Roberts was charged via summons, and has not been arraigned.
Mariah Carpenter, Ringgold School District executive assistant to the superintendent, said the district does not comment on personnel issues.
According to the district's website, Roberts teaches high school English.