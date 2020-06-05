Ringgold High School will hold virtual graduation for 216 seniors at 7 p.m. June 5. Valedictorian is Corinne I. Wingrove, and salutatorian is Shane M. Simpson, who will both address the class, along with Cole Nickolls, class president; Ian Dolfi and Jesse Puglin.
Wingrove is the daughter of Thurman and Rhonda Wingrove of Monongahela.
Among her honors were American Legion Award; Amelia Earhart Award Nominee; AP Scholar with Distinction and NMSQT Commended Student.
Her activities included Interact; PBIS Student Team; Mock Trial; SeaPerch; National Honor Society; Chess Club, and performed with the Harp Ensemble.
She will attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for environmental engineering.
Simpson is the son of Clarence and Katherine Simpson of Donora. Among his awards and honors were AP Scholar Award; Spanish National Honor Society Service Award; First Catholic Slovak Union Photography Contest Overall Winner; First Catholic Slovak Union Photography Contest third-place winner; Challenge Program Academic Excellence Award; PBIS Student of the Year; Challenge Program Academic Excellence Award, and President’s Award for Educational Excellence.
His activities include Spanish National Honor Society; Chess Club; Interact Club; SeaPerch; English Festival; Photography Club; PBIS Student Committee, and Mock Trial.
He will attend Seton Hill University, where he will study cybersecurity.