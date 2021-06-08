Ringgold High School will hold commencement for 198 seniors at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Joe Montana Stadium. Rain dates are June 9 and 10.
Valedictorian is Eva Mei Rose Vogt, and salutatorian is Rebecca Grandinette. Student speakers, in addition to Vogt, will be Jason Matthew Walsh II, class president, and Kristen Leigh Gamble.
Vogt is the daughter of Peggy and Alfred Vogt of Monongahela. She is a member of the National Honor Society and participated in cross-country, indoor/outdoor track and field, gymnastics and was in the gifted program. She won second place regionally in the Science Olympiad Astronomy.
She will attend LaFayette College, in an undecided/neuroscience major.
Grandinette is the daughter of Matthew and Tracy Grandinette of Monongahela.
She was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honors Society, Science Club, Chess Club, Interact Club, marching and concert bands, indoor percussion competition unit, and Musical Pit. She participated in California University of PA Science Olympiad, including PA Junior Academy of Science regional and state competitions. She also was a Girl Scout, earning Bronze and Silver Awards. She was a Carson Scholar for the past five years, and received the Women in Science Award for excellence in biology in 2019 and the Challenge Program Award for STEM excellence.
Grandinette received the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Sutton Scholarship, IUP Cook Honors College Scholarship, Monongahela Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, Fox Educational Fund Scholarship and Interact Club Scholarship. She will attend Indiana University’s Cook Honors College, where she will major in applied mathematics and data science.