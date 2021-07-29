NEW EAGLE – The Ringgold School Board agreed Tuesday to begin the process of demolishing its former middle school in Finleyville, a building whose structure has been compromised over the years.
The board awarded a $38,000 contract to the district’s architect, HHSDR of Pittsburgh, to begin the bidding process to raze the former Ringgold Middle School on Route 88, board President William Stein said.
“The building is turning into an eyesore, and it’s a danger to the school district,” Stein said.
Ringgold closed the building in 2017 after a new middle school opened on the high school campus in Carroll Township.
The district made many costly repairs to the Finleyville school since 1983 because it was built atop shifting pyritic soil that caused it to shift and crack.
Stein said the district will keep the athletic fields behind the school and consider selling parcels of property there after the demolition, a date for which has not been set. He said the board is considering a number of options for the property.
He said the school was difficult to sell because of the pyrite problem that would have required a major investment for a buyer.