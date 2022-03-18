Ringgold School District officials discussed Wednesday what measures are being taken to address concerns raised about bullying and fighting in schools.
When the school board met Feb. 16, the meeting room was packed. Some who addressed the board raised those very concerns.
Superintendent Randall Skrinjorich said a parent advisory group meeting was held Tuesday to discuss the issue, something he feels will be very helpful.
“We are developing a more effective means of communicating back and forth with our Ringgold community,” Skrinjorich said. “In the coming weeks and months, we are planning to launch surveys of students, parents and staff to help in this effort.”
Another step taken that Skrinjorich feels can be helpful is the creation of the position of fifth-eighth grade principal, which was approved Wednesday. Timothy McKay was approved for that position Wednesday.
McKay said a guidance counselor at the school will lead a student advisory group to get some ideas from the students on what would make them feel safe and secure. He echoed Skrinjorich’s thoughts that the meeting with parents went well.
“They seem very excited about where we’re headed, and the students in the student advisory group seem to feel the same way,” McKay said. “They’re happy they’re having a voice and sharing their ideas and thoughts.”
Board President William Stein Jr. stressed that the district is committed to addressing any problem that arises.
“The establishment of these advisory groups is a big step,” he said. “It’s the dialogue, it’s the process, it’s the communication with each other to help find solutions to try to help those students who really have a need to find a better path.”
Christine Cox, who attended the parent advisory group meeting, was the only citizen to address the board Wednesday, stating the importance of communication.
“As a parent, I want to be informed about what is going on at the schools, even the good things, not just the bad,” she said. “If you want parents to be more involved in what is happening at school, then make an effort to reach out to us, let us know what is happening.”
Cox addressed the board Feb. 16 on a different matter, but admitted later to concerns about bullying and fighting and the way the matters were being handled. Cox has two children who are elementary school students, but her oldest will be attending Ringgold Middle School in the fall.
“This problem needs to stop,” she said at the time. “There never should be this many incidents. Since I have a child going into middle school, I feel it’s my place to make sure she’s going to a place where she feels safe every day.”
Lisa Black said at the time that her daughter, a fifth-grader at Ringgold Middle School, has faced bullying.
“The bullying at the middle school is terrible,” Black said then. “It’s definitely been an issue. At some point, some kind of disciplinary action needs to occur.”
Skrinjorich admitted after the February meeting that there was a problem, but added it’s not unique to Ringgold. He said Wednesday that he’s seen matters improve over the last month.
“We explained to (the parent group) some of the things we have been doing, are doing and plan to do as well,” he said after the meeting. “We’re just making sure they’re in place and people know how to use them.”