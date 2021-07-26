Motorcyclists from around the region gathered Sunday morning at North Strabane Township Fire Department on Route 19 for the annual Blue Ride, held by the Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Chapter 16. A fundraiser for an array of local charities, it has raised in excess of $500,000 since its inception. The first Blue Ride was held in 2004 when organizer Dave Richards and other local law enforcement officials decided to undertake a ride for charity. The ride ends at the American Legion on Park Avenue, Washington.
