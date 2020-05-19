Freedom Transit, operated by Washington County Transportation Authority, has added one morning and one afternoon run to the Pittsburgh Metro route due to Washington and Allegheny counties’ switch to the “yellow” cautionary phase during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“We have heard from several riders they will be returning to work and we want to be able to accommodate their needs,” said Sheila Gombita, executive director of the transportation authority.
The new morning Metro run will leave Washington at 6:45 a.m. and arrive in Pittsburgh at 8:30 a.m. The return trip will leave Pittsburgh at 8:45 a.m. and arrive in Washington at 10:10 a.m.
The new afternoon Metro run will depart from Washington at 3 p.m., arriving in Pittsburgh at 4:45 p.m. This run will leave Pittsburgh at 5:05 p.m., returning to Washington at 6:35 p.m.
The transit agency will continue to offer an inbound run from Washington from 5:45 to 7:30 a.m., with outbound service from Pittsburgh at 7:45 a.m. arriving in Washington at 9:10 a.m.; and an inbound run from 2:20 to 3:40 p.m. with outbound service from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The additions that took effect Monday resulted from early responses to a ridership survey that is still being conducted. The survey is still available on Freedom Transit’s website and social media pages.
Fares for fixed route service are not yet being collected to limit interactions between riders and the driver.
All buses in the fleet are being sanitized daily. Riders are required to wear a face mask or covering while on board the vehicle. More information on COVID-19 and public transit is available at www.freedom-transit.org.