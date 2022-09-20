Nearly five years after a Washington man was gunned down in Washington, his family held a bike run in his memory on Sunday and said they are still waiting for the person who shot him to be charged in his death.
Travis Larson was 25 when he was shot and killed about 3 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2017, outside a friend’s house in Maple Terrace. No arrest has yet been made in Larson’s murder, and the investigation is still active.
Larson was dropping off a friend when he was shot, his mother, Tami Avolio, said. Another person who was shot survived.
“I don’t want him to be forgotten, and don’t want the person who did it to get away with it,” said Avolio.
About four dozen motorcycles, cars and trucks participated in the bike ride, which started at the Alpine Club in Washington and followed an approximately 80-mile loop.
The event raised about $2,600 that Avolio plans to donate to local charities and to use for a Halloween party for children at the Alpine Club, where she works.
Avolio said Larson was the father of a then-6-year-old son and was expecting the birth of daughter, now 4, who he never got to meet.
“He was so excited about having a daughter. He already had a little boy and now he was getting his girl,” said Avolio, adding Larson found out at a gender reveal party the week before his death that he was having a girl. “Travis loved kids, he was good with them.”
Larson worked as an electrician before his death. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan who enjoyed watching all sports.
Avolio called her son’s death “senseless.” She said she wants whoever shot her son to be arrested, and she still hopes answers will come.
City police in Washington have identified people of interest. However, no witnesses have ever come forward with information.
“We’re pretty close, and it’s an active case, but the holdup on this is we have witnesses who will not come forward at this time,” said Washington police Lt. Jack Hancock. “We have persons of interest we’re looking at, who we believe are involved, but without cooperation from public we can’t (move ahead). I feel confident there is going to be an arrest made at some point.”
Avolio said she wants justice for her son.
“My baby was 25 years old, he was just starting life,” she said.
