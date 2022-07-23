Rick Sebak has every intention of driving to Waynesburg on Rain Day with the roof down on the Mini Cooper convertible that he purchased almost exactly one year ago with the sun in the sky and the wind in his hair.

The odds are actually not in favor of the WQED-TV program host and Pittsburgh media personality. In the 147 years that Waynesburg has been on the lookout for raindrops on July 29, it has rained in 115 of those years, even if it has only sometimes been a barely perceptible trace in the middle of the night. Nevertheless, Sebak is the luminary who is making the annual “hat bet” this year with Waynesburg’s mayor Greg Leathers over whether it will rain or not. If it does rain, Sebak will have to hand over one of his hats. If not, Sebak will get a hat.

