After more than 30 years in law enforcement, today is Dave Richards’ last day on the job.
The North Strabane Township police sergeant is retiring this week after 28 years in the department and another nine in other law enforcement agencies.
“It’s been a great career for me,” Richards said. “I’ve really enjoyed it.”
His lengthy career began in 1983, when he joined the North Bethlehem Township police department. He attended the police academy the following year in Greensburg. Richards worked for the Washington County Sheriff’s Department for 11 years and also worked part time for the McDonald police department.
In 1992, he was hired as a part-time officer in North Strabane and three years later, became a full-time officer. Back then, the township looked a little different.
“In the early 1990s, I could see how it was starting to grow,” Richards said. “When I started in North Strabane, I think we had three vehicles – today we have 15 in our fleet.”
Richards said it was “amazing” to watch the community grow over the years. The job itself has changed, too, he said.
“It changes a lot, whether it’s tech or the way we handle calls,” he said. “That’s the way the job is – continuously changing. I’ve had the opportunity to see those changes, and a couple years after I’m retired, the job will change quite a bit in that time, too.”
Richards is known across the county for his organizing the annual Blue Ride, a motorcycle ride that raises money for charity organizations. He plans to continue his involvement in the Blue Ride throughout his retirement.
“I can’t get out of it,” he said. “There are a lot of people I’ve gotten to know over the years. What makes everything work is that great network that you build.”
The Blue Ride began in 2004. This year, Richards is hoping the event will surpass $600,000 in funds raised since its beginning. In 2020, the event raised $42,000, he said.
“We were lucky enough to pull that off this year and make it happen in 2020,” he said.
In retirement, Richards plans to spend more time riding his Harley-Davidson when the weather permits. He’s going to miss police work, especially the folks he served alongside.
“I’ve worked with some great people, and that’s what makes the job good,” Richards said.
“You’re only as great as the people you surround yourself with.”
Mike Miller, a North Strabane patrolman, who’s worked with Richards since 1996, called his retirement “bittersweet.”
“I’m going to miss him because Dave does so much for the department,” Miller said. “He’s a sergeant, but no task is too small for him. Dave isn’t just known in the township, Dave’s known statewide, and it’s really important to have those liaisons in the community.”